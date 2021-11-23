Area agencies help those in need this holiday season

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we enter the Holiday season, area agencies that provide assistance to those in need, tell Eyewitness News the need is still great.







They say the COVID-19 pandemic is still having a big impact on area families.

Housing, food, and utilities are three of the biggest concerns of families.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick speaks with officials from various social service agencies about what they are seeing and how the public can lend a helping hand on later additions Eyewitness News.