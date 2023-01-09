EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the winter months arrive UGI is offering energy-efficient assistance for homes to help provide manageable utility bills. But how do you know if you’re eligible to apply for UGI assistance?

According to UGI officials, in 2022, they provided nearly $4 million to complete weatherization improvements to approximately 550 households in its service area.

To assist in that goal, UGI is encouraging eligible customers to apply for the Low Income Usage Reduction Program (LIURP), a free weatherization program that provides energy-saving improvements to help reduce utility bills and energy usage.

LIURP participants must meet the following qualifications:

An active UGI residential gas heating or electric account

Twelve consecutive UGI billing periods

Higher than average natural gas or electric usage over the past 12 months

Gross annual income within 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level for UGI Gas customers and within 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level for UGI Electric customers. For example, the income of a family of four with UGI natural gas service could not exceed $55,500.

If the customer is renting, written permission from the landlord is required to proceed

If a customer is approved, a local community-based organization will work with a certified contractor to perform an in-home energy usage evaluation and determine the appropriate energy efficiency measures.

Qualifying UGI customers may receive the following conservation measures as part of the LIURP program:

Ceiling, flooring, duct, and hot water insulation

Air sealing

Heating system repairs

Furnace cleaning, tuning, and a safety inspection

Door and window caulking and weather stripping

Carbon monoxide and smoke alarm installation

More information about LIURP and other UGI customer assistance programs is available at the UGI website.