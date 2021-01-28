Arctic blast of cold air to bring low temperatures, PennDOT prepares

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An arctic blast of cold air will bring below average temperatures lasting into the weekend.

Community Relations Coordinator for PennDOT District 4 Jessica Kalinoski says there is still some residual snow and ice from earlier weather events this week, but they are preparing for the cold and potential storm for next week.

They are preparing by getting anti-skid mix ready, that is a salt and limestone mix, which gives more traction to the surface of the vehicles.

She says road salt is not as effective under 25 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why they are creating the anti-skid mix.

Under normal circumstances (or when temperature aren’t as cold), a salt brine or salt on the surface is treated on roadways and is used on certain pavements. Plows at the PennDOT Dunmore Salt Plant have been busy making the anti-skid mix in the shed and trucks will be out over the coming days.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.