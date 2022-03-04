Archbald man suspected of lighting fire while violating PFA

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Archbald police have arrested a man they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and used a lit cigarette to set the place on fire.

According to police in, Timothy M. Gonsauls, 42, of Archbald was evicted from his home at 301 Betty Street when his girlfriend filed a PFA (Protection From Abuse) order. Police say Gonsauls’ girlfriend had also left the home to stay elsewhere due to safety concerns.

Tuesday, just before 11:30 p.m., police say Gonsauls forced his way into the home and left a lit cigarette on top of a box and left it in a closet. Just before midnight, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the home and called 911. The Archbald/Eynon Fire Departments responded and put out the fire and a Pennsylvania Fire marshal determined it to be arson.

Police say security cameras in the area allowed them to view Gonsauls entering and leaving the home. They say Gonsauls also later admitted to leaving the cigarette on top of a box before leaving.

Gonsauls was arrested Thursday for violating the PFA and charged with arson.