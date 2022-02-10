Archbald man found guilty on child pornography charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An Archbald man has been found guilty on child pornography charges.

According to a press release from United States Attorney John Gurganus, Jaime Ryan Chorba, 44, received images of child pornography between June 2016 and November 2020 and possessed images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct with him.

Chorba worked as a teacher in the Valley View School District. According to court records, police started their investigation by looking into email accounts they say were connected to Chorba.

During the search of Chorba’s home, police say they found hundreds of nude pictures of Chorba in various rooms inside the school and Playboy magazines with pictures of students taped within the pages.

Other images appear to show students who were unaware their pictures were being taken. Police say Chorba edited these pictures to include himself undressed in sexual positions.

A detention hearing is scheduled for February 14th.