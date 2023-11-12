OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s a church blessing you had to see to believe in Lackawanna County’s mid-valley.

All Saints Orthodox Church held a blessing of the restored cupolas Sunday morning in Olyphant.

Eminence Arch-Bishop Mark Maymon of the Dioceses of Philadelphia and Eastern Pennsylvania took to a ladder truck to carry out the blessing of the blue domes.

The high-off-the-ground blessing was made possible thanks to the Olyphant Fire Department.

“I don’t believe we’ve ever done anything along these lines yet we always try to help out the community as much as we can,” said Chief J.T. Tully from the Olyphant Fire Department.

Sunday’s blessing comes after the 121-year-old church had its domes and windows restored last month in Lackawanna County.