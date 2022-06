RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they received a report of a stolen AR-15 in Ridgebury Township on May 17.

Investigators said a black Colt Match Target AR-15 was stolen from a residence on Gee Road in Bradford County sometime between April 24 and May 3.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact PSP Towanda at (570)265-2186.