HARPURSVILLE, NY (WBRE/WYOU) – A long-awaited giraffe birth at a New York State zoo has finally happened.

April the giraffe is now caring for a baby male calf.



More than one-million people watched a live stream of this morning’s nearly 2 1/2 hour birth at animal adventure park near Binghamton.

Millions more followed “April’s” pregnancy since February when the zoo put a live camera on line.

The unnamed baby giraffe checks in at about six-feet tall and 150-pounds.

This is April’s fourth calf.



You can watch the live stream of April and her calf here.