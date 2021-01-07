Approx. 1,000 PA National Guard members to be sent to D.C. through Jan 20

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PA Governor Tom Wolf has announced that approximately 1,000 PA National Guard members will be sent to help the D.C. National Guard and local authorities through the Jan 20 inauguration.

“The unprecedented and disturbing events yesterday in our nation’s capital are cause for ongoing concern and Pennsylvania is prepared to assist as needed in securing peace and an orderly transfer of power on January 20,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our National Guard members will assist the D.C. National Guard and local civilian authorities as they work to keep the area surrounding the Capitol and other locations secure in the coming days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.” OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR, HARRISBURG

The members will be heading to the D.C. area over the next few days.