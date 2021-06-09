Applications open for Troy Fair Queen

BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — Applications for the 2021 Troy Fair Queen Program are now available for eligible candidates.

Eligible contestants are encouraged to fill out an application and attend a mandatory meeting at the Troy Fair Office on Monday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. Business casual dress is required as press photos will be taken to announce this year’s candidates.

Once crowned, the queen and her alternates will be representatives of the Troy Fair and will be responsible for welcoming fair goers, making daily announcements, participating in daily activities, escorting dignitaries through the fair, and helping in the fair office.

Throughout the year, the queen and her court will promote the fair by attending functions at area schools, speaking at special interest meetings, attending parades and various other events throughout the area. The queen will also represent the Troy Fair at the annual State Fair convention in January at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The qualifications for Troy Fair Queen are as follows:

Female, Pennsylvania resident and U.S. Citizen.

Live in or attend a school in Bradford County.

Be at least 16 years old before June 1st, 2021 and not over 20 years old by June 1st, 2021.

If under 18 years old, she must have parent’s or guardian’s consent.

Be single, never married, have had no children and must not marry nor get pregnant during her reign.

Must be of good moral character (at discretion of the Troy Fair Board).

Have some agriculture knowledge and a strong interest in promoting the Troy Fair.

Prepare a 300 word or less essay, entitled, “What the Troy Fair means to my community.”

Not be a former Troy Fair Queen nor State Fair Queen contestant.

Not be a current title/pageant winner for any other commodity.

Must meet all time commitments, Queen obligations, and dress code established by the Troy Fair Board and the PA State Fair Queen program.

For more information, including a link to the application, visit the Troy Fair website.