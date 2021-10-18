Applications for LIHEAP now being accepted through May of 2022

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf’s administration announced Monday the start of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application process for the 2021-2022 season.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille joined with the Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead to announce the start of the annual LIHEAP program.

According to a press release, LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by DHS and now PUC, that provides assistance for home heating bills, so no low-income families will go cold this winter. They can stay warm and safe during the freezing winter months.

This year the LIHEAP application period has been extended and is open from Monday, October 18, 2021, until May 06, 2022.

“Nobody should ever have to worry that their heat will be shut off during the coldest and darkest months of the year,” said Acting Secretary Snead. “As winter approaches and we prepare to spend even more time indoors, these bills are only going to get more expensive.”

According to the press release, due to the availability of funds through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, DHS is able to provide increased LIHEAP benefits for the season. Families will see an increase in the minimum cash grant from $200 to a minimum grant of $500. Also, there is an increase in the maximum cash grant from $1,000 to a maximum of $1,500.

“Working together, LIHEAP and various PUC-required utility assistance programs help hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania households stay connected, safe and warm,” said Brown Dutrieuille. “We strongly encourage families to apply for LIHEAP and #CallUtilitiesNow to explore all the available options.”

Those who wish to apply can do so by visiting www.compass.state.pa.us or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.