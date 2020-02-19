Appeal against Keystone Landfill expansion denied

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An appeal attempting to stop the expansion of the Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore has been denied by the courts.

Friends of Lackawanna, a non-profit environmental group opposing the landfill’s expansion, filed an appeal after the Dunmore Zoning Hearing Board ruled in 2014 that the landfill is not subjected to the 50-foot height limitations of a structure.

Tuesday, a judge ruled that the Zoning Hearing Board’s decision could stand and the height restrictions do not apply to the landfill. Citing, among other things, that a structure is constituted by a building with a roof and a fixed location on the ground.