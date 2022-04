TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Camelback Resort’s Appalachian Express Mountain Coaster opens on Friday.

The ride is currently Pennsylvania’s only mountain coaster with 4,500 feet of steel track.

The resort’s other attractions opening later this month include Treetop Adventures, Euro Bungee, Climbing Wall, and Switchback UTV Tour. Those attractions are planned to open on Friday, April 29.

For tickets, or more information you can visit Camelback Mountain Resort’s website.