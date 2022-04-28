DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA (WBRE/WYOU) — 14 people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Lackawanna County, according to fire officials.

The Dunmore Fire Department was dispatched to the Tall Trees Apartments, building two, around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Chief DeNaples, the fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

The chief said that one apartment sustained heavy damage and eight apartments in that section had damage from heavy smoke.

There are 14 residents that are currently displaced. One is being assisted by the Red Cross and the other 13 are staying with friends or family, according to the chief.

The state police fire marshal is investigating.