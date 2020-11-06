AP: Matt Cartwright wins re-election

SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It appears Matt Cartwright has won the 8th Congressional District over Republican opponent Jim Bognet. The Associated Press declared the race this afternoon for the incumbent democrat.

While the AP’s projections are not confirmed, they called the race as most of the district’s counties wrapped up their ballot counts. Cartwright held a victory speech just about two hours ago.

“I am full of pride and gratitude that I can continue working for Northeastern Pennsylvanians again in the congress of the United States,” said Cartwright.

Congressman Cartwright gave his acceptance speech outside his campaign headquarters. He wanted to give thanks to those who voted for or against him in this race.

“If you voted against me. I’m going to work harder than ever to try and earn your vote next time.”

Cartwright and Bognet both had great campaigns with nearly 12,000 votes separating each other. Bognet believes this race is not over yet.

“There’s thousands of military ballots out. Our military guys give so much for our country. We want to make sure all of their votes are counted. Their deadline for their votes to be counted is next Tuesday. I’m not going anywhere until we have every military vote counted, provisional ballot counted.”

Bognet spent Friday outside Luzerne County’s Board of Elections at a protest over mail-in ballots.

“Pennsylvania Supreme Court saying you can count ballots that came in after election day, that’s wrong and that causes distrust and anger. We need to follow the law,” said Bognet.

In an event of a change to the results, both are committed to accept the results.

“We’re going to respect the results of the election when every vote is counted at the end of it,” said Bognet.

“We want a fair and square outcome there is no doubt about it. If there is credible evidence of anything that went wrong our ears are wide open,” said Cartwright.

Now, Monroe County still had 1,600 provisional ballots and 300 military ballots to go through today and count. Ballots that were mailed-in and post marked on election day could still be counted if they were in on time tonight.