FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Luzerne County are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found scattered throughout a residential neighborhood.

Police say it happened Monday night in Forty Fort. Officials are calling it a “disgusting act of hate” that does not represent what the community is all about.

These are photos of the flyers sent to 28/22 News by Forty Fort Chief of Police Daniel Hunsinger.

Forty Fort Police Department

He says people were caught on video Monday night between 6:30 and 7:30 throwing the flyers from their vehicles onto sidewalks and into people’s driveways on Filbert, Murray, and Crisman streets.

Officers note the suspected vehicle appears to be a gold-colored Toyota Corolla.

Forty Fort Police Department

28/22 News spoke to a longtime resident of the neighborhood off-camera.

“It’s terrible, and that thinking does not represent our area and we don’t want it here,” said Crisman Street resident. “This is a very faithful community so it’s just totally contrary to people’s faiths, totally opposite. So, it’s an outlier, it’s unusual, and hopefully, they’ll just go away and stay away.”

Similar flyers were discovered in an east Stroudsburg, Monroe County neighborhood in May.

28/22 News spoke to Rabbi Larry Kaplan for his reaction to the disturbing incident.

“I was very upset, sad to hear. We are a growing Jewish community here. I’m hoping it’s just an isolated kind of thing and folks realize that it’s not worth it to be hateful, to have any of that kind of hate in their heart, and things will be better,” explained Rabbi Kaplan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forty Fort police at 570-287-8586 or email police@fortyfortpd.org.