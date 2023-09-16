WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Money was blown in the air and games were played outside the square in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to celebrate an anniversary for one local business that has served many generations.

‘Anthracite, not just a newsstand,’ celebrated 60 years of business, family, and community this weekend.

The historic shop offered a money booth and cornhole outside for people to come and honor the milestone.

Food was featured of course with wings and brownies costing only 60 cents.

For many, the store has become a staple. a place that has brought great joy and comfort.

The Bovolick family, co-owners of the long-time establishment are grateful to have a business that’s been around for decades.

“My parents would be so happy and proud. it gives a good feeling to know it’s still here. We’ve seen so many businesses come and go and also the people that we’ve met our motto is it’s a family thing and some of the customers seem like family,” said Bettylou Bovolick.

“It’s a great business it’s warm and family-oriented almost. It’s nice,” says Lamar Radcliffe a customer.

The Anthracite provides many services to its customers including sending faxes, cashing checks, and purchasing lottery tickets.