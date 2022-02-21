Ante Up: Local poker champion reveals secret isn’t chance, but skill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s an expression, poker is a skill game pretending to be a chance game and for a poker champion from Hanover Township, that game of skill has turned into a life of fame and riches.

His name is Brian Hastings and Eyewitness News recently talked to him about his early days learning the game and the math teacher who taught him to rely less on chance and more on skill.

It’s not the kind of work training video most of us are used to. It looks like a video game, four games to be exact, played at the same time. Poker is the game, and Brian Hastings is the voice of wisdom.

The 33-year-old Hanover Township native is one of the most decorated poker players in the country, winner of five World Series of Poker Championships and millions in earnings.

But it didn’t start out that way. Hastings’ early training came watching poker tournaments on tv and playing with friends in Luzerne County.

“I graduated from Hanover Area in 2006, 2003 was when poker on tv was becoming a big thing. The World Series of Poker, World Poker Tour,” said Brian Hastings, Poker Champion.

The instructional videos are for ‘run it once,’ an online web company specializing in poker strategy. It’s part of Hastings’ year-round living. And while it might be assumed a poker champ leads a seductive, glitzy lifestyle.

But Hastings says the days can be long, and very few make it to the top.

“You just have to be, make a careful decision about it, how you want to approach it. Because while there is opportunity in poker it’s not easy and it takes a lot of work to get to the level of top professionals today,” said Hastings.

His NEPA roots laid the groundwork for his success, specifically a math teacher at Hanover Area named Scott Francis. Hastings credits Francis and his love of poker with teaching him high-level probabilities, statistics, and odds. Tools that took him from those dollar buy-ins with buddies, to the highest levels of the game.

Hastings now lives in Florida with his wife and daughter. He says his family keeps him grounded, making it easier to focus on winning tournaments.

“A typical tournament day may be at the casino for 12 hours. There are breaks but it’s important to get a good night’s sleep, eat well, plus sharpening my mind with reviewing some poker stuff and study,” said Hastings

COVID cut back his poker tournament schedule the past two years, but this year hastings says he’s back on tour and hopes to bring home the trophy in the World Series of Poker in June in Las Vegas.