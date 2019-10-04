Another school district closed after receiving threats

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Blue Ridge School District is closed Friday as the district investigates threats and anonymous tips.

The school district made the announcement on their website Thursday night, issuing the following statement:

“The Blue Ridge School District will be closed tomorrow, Friday October 4. Since the message earlier this evening that school will be in session tomorrow, school officials have received additional anonymous tips that need to be investigated and are unable to investigate all reports prior to school opening tomorrow. The District understands that threats on a school can bring fear for our students and the district wants to make sure that when students return to school on Monday, October 7 that they are returning to a safe and secure school environment. The safety of our students is our number 1 priority. Again, school will be closed tomorrow, October 4. Thank you.”



This is the third time this week a threat has prompted the closure of a local school district. On Wednesday, Dunmore School District canceled classes after receiving a threat. West Scranton High School was evacuated Thursday after being alerted of a threat.