WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another has been charged after police say he and two others were grooming juvenile females.

Eyewitness News reported on August 24 that 36-year-old Jennifer Gibbs and 39-year-old Allen Frazier were charged with grooming two juvenile females.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police 40-year-old Victor Eugene Booth II, Gibbs, and Frazier were grooming two females aged 12 and 16 to perform sexual acts.

Police note the three individuals trafficked the minors for money and drugs.

Officials say Booth II admitted to police that the juveniles were to be trafficked by Frazier on August 3 for crack cocaine and cash.

Left: Jennifer Gbbs Right: Allen Frazier

Officers state Booth II was located in the Jersey Shore Area on August 28 by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Booth II has been charged with eight counts of trafficking individuals, four counts of prostitution, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Booth II is being held in Lycoming County Prison and bail has been set at $125,000.00.