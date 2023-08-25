LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The presence of West Nile virus has been detected once again in mosquito samples from Lackawanna County.

The positive mosquito samples were collected in two areas within the county. The first was collected at the intersection of East Locust Street and Morgan Court in Scranton.

Another positive sample was found at the intersection of May Street and East Corey Street in Moosic.

The County was notified of the test results on Thursday, August 24. This is now the sixth case of the virus found within the Scranton community this summer.

No human cases have been reported in Lackawanna County at this time.

Lackawanna County Officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are investigating the situation.

Area residents are advised to take the following precautions when outdoors:

Reduce mosquito habitat by eliminating standing water around the home.

Water in birdbaths should be changed on a weekly basis.

Swimming pools should be kept clean and chlorinated.

For more information on West Nile virus and the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus Control Program, please visit their website.