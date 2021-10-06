Anonymous tip uncovers new ballot concerns in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County commissioner uncovered ballot concerns from the May primaries, after an anonymous tip.

Eyewitness News has obtained video that shows a man dropping several alleged ballots into a drop box on May 17th.

The video was captured at the government center, one of the six drop boxes in the county.

It shows a man with two handfuls of what is alleged to be ballots. He walks into the former Globe Store and puts the envelopes in the drop box.

Commissioner Chris Chermak brought up his concern in Wednesday’s commissioner’s meeting.

He filed a “right-to-know” soon after he received an anonymous tip about this person who on May 17th, appeared to drop several ballots inside the drop box, which is illegal. Only the person voting can drop it off.

Through the Right-to-Know Law, which was approved not too long ago, Chermak obtained the video from the sheriff’s office. The two other commissioners did not see the video ahead of the meeting Wednesday.

This is just a snippet of what Commissioners Chermak, Debi Domenick and Jerry Notarianni had to say in the meeting after it was brought up.

In the meeting, Debi Dominick believes this is a concern, but asked Chermak if the sheriff’s office was reimbursed for their time reviewing and providing Chermak with a copy of the video.

“I now have proof that my concerns were legitimate. We were all assured these boxes would be under video surveillance to prevent anything illegally from happening. This evidence shows, it’s definitely a problem and we need to take this serious. I am still not for these drop boxes,” said Chermak.

“Now, they shouldn’t have dropped them in, if that’s the case, I don’t know. But they shouldn’t have done that. But the ballots were still legally counted. Which is the contention of the great lie. It does not affect the integrity of the election at all,” said Notarianni.

Chermak says last year when the drop boxes were first placed at the locations, video surveillance was supposed to be monitoring each box, not just at the Globe Store.

The question raised by the commissioner Wednesday: who is reviewing the video to prevent illegal activity from happening again?

Commissioner Notarianni says when the ballots reach the voter registration office there are checks and balances when counting each one.