Anonymous donor gives $20,000 to a children’s charity in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A secret Santa event for children in need in a Columbia County community has come through the area.

‘For the Cause’ held the event Saturday at the teen center in Berwick after an anonymous donor gave $20,000. Additional funds were raised for a total of $31,000, enough for 167 bikes and helmets.

“So it’s just really nice when the kids are coming in and you see the smile and you know they are getting something that they probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to get and its nice to see the teamwork from the teens at the teen center in Berwick to the volunteers that have put this on,” said Marc Nespoli, a volunteer.

Kids are invited to ride their new bikes Saturday night at the opening of the Berwick Christmas Boulevard and enjoy a free concert at Jackson Mansion.