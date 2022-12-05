SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many families take pride in the annual decorating of their Christmas tree, and so do some schools in Lackawanna County.

The Christmas season is all about spreading holiday cheer, spending time with loved ones, and even some friendly competition.

The Electric City Trolley Museum is hosting its sixth Trim-a-Tree Competition, an opportunity for school districts within Lackawanna County to showcase their students’ creativity with a holiday twist.

“It’s thrilling to do this for the schools,” said Thomas Bartley, Event Coordinator at the Electric City Trolley Museum

The Trolley Museum Event Coordinator provides the schools with an undecorated tree, the rest is up to them.

This year’s theme, “The Wonderful World of Disney.”

“The effort that is put into this is incredible. We’re always, always amazed. Our visitors absolutely love this,” said Bartley.

Visitors are not the only ones who love this electric city tradition, students at mid valley look forward to the contest.

Members of the art and photography club are proud to compete.

“Coming together with the community and representing mid valley it’s a lot, I think we’re just proud of that,” said Vice President of the Mid-Valley Art and Photography Club Bhawana Lagoon.

“Art is something that I’ve really loved to do my entire life so to be able to do that and put it out, you know, to the world, to the local community that really, it means a lot,” Niall Wildman, President of the Mid-Valley Art and Photography Club said.

The Mid-Valley Student Council is also taking part.

“Yeah, it gives us a chance to be involved in the community. So that’s a big part of student council, being involved. So it gives us a chance to do that,” said Mid-Valley Student Council Representative Reese Krauser.

“I just think it’s cool that like none of us were really that artistic, but we were still able to show off our talents and stuff like that,” Vice President of the Mid-Valley Student Council Connor Bartlett said.

It is clearly about more than victory.

“It’s not so much the winning, it’s just the idea of creating something even better than the year before,” Bartley explained.

Trim-a-Tree voting will continue until December 28 and the winner will be announced on December 29 during a reception at the museum where first place will win a $275 gift card to bring back to their school.

Visitors at The Electric City Trolley Museum can vote for their favorite tree.