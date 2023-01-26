BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The annual Early Bird Sports Expo is back in Columbia County. Whether you’re a hunter or outdoor enthusiast the event brings a weekend full of exhibits showcasing new gear and educational seminars.

More than 120 vendors are setting up eager to welcome guests for another year of the Early Bird Sports Expo. Many families have put on this long-standing tradition throughout its history.

The latest family to take over is the Swartz family, who owns Timber to Tabel Custom Woodworking. Jarrett Swartz and his wife Jenna say they talked about taking over when the last family left, and have been in charge of the event over the last three years.

Swartz says expos like the Early Bird Sports Expo are really important for small business owners and the community.

This year the expo added 27 new vendors to their list, including plenty of activities for kids and even a winery and brewery for the adults.

The Early Bird Sports Expo will open Thursday at 3:00 p.m. and will run the entire weekend.