SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual summer pilgrimage of faith is halfway finished in Scranton.

The 99th Novena to St. Ann is underway on the city’s west side at St. Ann’s Basilica.

The weather cooperated for outdoor masses and Novena services.

One of those services included a special blessing for infants, children, and grandparents.

Some of the older worshippers have been coming to the Novena since they were children themselves.

“My mother used to walk us up all the time and so now we’re here. and all our life we’re here. We can’t miss it. never,” says Lorraine Granko a parishioner at St. Ann’s Basilica Parish.

The Solemn Novena to St. Ann continues through Wednesday night which is the feast day that brings the annual faith gathering to a close.