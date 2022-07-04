WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many communities around the commonwealth are celebrating the Independence Day holiday.

Eyewitness News WAS at the 27th annual ‘Set the Night to Music’ Fireworks Extravaganza. Even though it’s been going on for years, organizers say it takes months to put it all together.

“We’ve been preparing for this since January. It takes a lot of coordination with the city to get everything just right and in place,” said Ted Miner, Operations Manager for Backyard Broadcasting.

The 27th annual Set the Night to Music Fireworks Extravaganza is back again in Williamsport. People are coming early, and setting up chairs for a front-row seat for live music, and enjoying the vendors.

“There are more vendors than ever before. So bring an appetite, there’s lots to eat, lots to drink and a lot of craft vendors as well,” Miner explained.







Backyard Broadcasting worked with the city to ensure there are enough emergency personnel present. There will also be some road closures as the night carries on.

“The Market Street Bridge is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm because two tractor loads of fireworks will be up on that bridge shooting up river,” Miner added.

Many people say that’s what they’re looking forward to the most.

“The fireworks because they’re just really cool and pretty,” said Aletha Fletcher, Williamsport resident

Others love seeing the community come together.

“I think it’s nice for everybody to come out because when they had COVID, nobody could come out and see the fireworks,” said Raymond Klinger, a Newberry resident.

Miner says they’re grateful for the support from the city, paramedics, and sponsors that helped make the celebration possible.

It feels great, there’s a lot of work but when you see the smile on everyone’s faces and the enthusiasm from everyone for our nation’s 246th birthday, it’s all worth it,” Miner said.

The fireworks will begin at Monday at approximately 9:40 pm, right across the river.