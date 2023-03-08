WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Eyewitness News reporter Chris Bohinksi visited the Northeast Regional Science Olympiad at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre has hosted the Science Olympiad for the past two decades.

The 2023 Science Olympiad tournament consists of various team-based science competitions, which include “Building a Bridge,” which requires students to literally build a bridge, “Storm the Castle,” requiring students to construct a mechanical device to hurl objects over a castle wall, chemistry and biology labs, forensic events, “Ping Pong Parachute,” and “Wright Stuff.”

The Science Olympiad features 23 competitions for Division B (grades 6-9) students and 23 competitions for Division C (grades 9-12) students. Each event will give 1st through 5th place awards, and the tournament will end with an awards ceremony, where nine teams will win trophies.

First, Chris meets with students who have built an impressive miniature bridge that can hold 33 pounds, students who have researched glaciers for their project, students preparing to test roller coasters, and students have made their own musical instruments.

Next, Chris spoke with Tim Sichler, a Science Olympiad mainstay who explained the history of the competition. Tim talks about some of the fun new events at this year’s tournament. Then, he checks in with four different schools, and the young women talk about the importance of being a woman in science at this competition.

Then, Chris snagged a selfie with some student scientists on break. They tell Chris about some of their test runs before the competition. They even test a model plane on camera.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for more of Chris’s scientific adventures. Admission to the Science Olympiad is free.