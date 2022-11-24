BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states.

Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win the races grand prize, a diamond ring and necklace.

While runners are excited for the prize. Many say it’s just a nice way to kick off Thanksgiving.

“And so we just like coming up, doing this getting some exercise in before we eat a lot of turkey, maybe have a beverage. But we just really enjoy the crowd, really enjoy the people that come out and the support,” said James Long, a runner from Mechanicsburg.

We’ll have the winners of the race on later editions of Eyewitness News.