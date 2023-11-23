BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s all about the bling in Berwick as an annual tradition kicked off for the small town with a big heart.

On Thursday, thousands came out to Berwick for its annual Run for the Diamonds Nine-Mile Race. It’s a run with a history even longer than its mileage.

“It started in 1908,” said Race Director Margaret Livsey.

The Berwick Run for the Diamonds is the oldest race in the Keystone State.

Livsey has been the race’s director for 41 years. They said preparation for the race begins in July and only ends after the winners cross the finish line to receive their prizes.

“We give 24 diamonds,” Livsey said.

Racers and their families and friends braved the cold for their chance at a shiny ring or necklace and a chance to come together as a community.

“Who are you watching today in the race?” 28/22 News reporter Amelia Sack asked.

“Um, my cousin Nick,” said Berwick resident Lilah.

“Who are you cheering on today?” Sack asked.

“Um, Daddy!” Cameron Lockwood from Rome exclaimed.

“I came down the home stretch with a mile to go, the streets were completely lined. So shoutout Berwick, they put on an awesome event,” said First Finisher Cole Frank.

But for Livsey, getting to play such a big part in the race is worth more than any diamond on the market.

“I never was a runner. It was my husband who was a runner, and I just, I like people, and having people come and say hello. That really is a very special thing,” Livsey stated.

According to officials, more than 1,000 participants competed in this year’s race.