SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather didn’t stop dozens from showing their support for those recovering from substance abuse.

On Sunday, the Lackawanna Recovery Coalition held its annual Recovery Walk and Celebration at Nay Aug Park.

Dozens joined in on the walk Sunday afternoon celebrating those in recovery and supporting those in need.

The event provided free naloxone along with training on how to use it. A celebration followed the event featuring live, music, food, and a basket raffle.

“I’m here to support everybody who is in recovery and trying to be in recovery because it is a journey, not a destination, and we are all trying to work together to make everybody have a better life,” said Pediatrician Stanley Blondek.

“If you’re struggling, reach out for help. It’s important,” said organizer Sean Bingham.

September is National Recovery Month.