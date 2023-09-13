MT. POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser gets underway on Wednesday night. The big event, now in its 20th year, will grant select non-profits serving Monroe County with some major funding.

Zechariah and Makayla are reading their favorite books, a skill the nine-year-old twins only learned within the last two years.

“They couldn’t read, write, they didn’t know their ABCs, 123’s when they got here,” explained Angela Clingan from Mount Pocono, the twins’ grandmother.

In 2021, the twins were rescued from a dire living situation in Texas. They could have been placed in the foster care system and separated, but Clingan stepped in and was granted full custody.

“When they came here they were only seven years old. We didn’t realize the issues they had,” stated Clingan.

They were soon diagnosed with PTSD, Autism, and Attention Deficit Disorders.

Tanya Guyer with the Pennsylvania Elks Home Service Program was there to help. The organization provides at-home support and advocacy to people of all ages with developmental disabilities, introducing them to resources, medical benefits, and other assistance programs they likely don’t know about.

“With all the changes with insurance and the healthcare system, different avenues for getting supplies. If insurance won’t cover it and they don’t have the money in-pocket, I have connections to other offices so I might be able to get it,” said Guyer.

The program is free to families and is offered throughout Pennsylvania. In Monroe County, this vehicle makes its rounds every week.

“It’s just a phone call away. And a lot of emotional support I do provide. That’s what a lot of these people need. Just seeing people,” described Guyer.

Zechariah and Makayla now have the tools to better manage their diagnoses. For the first time, they’re attending school regularly, playing with other kids, and enjoying homecooked meals.

When asked what it has been like learning their ABCs, reading, and going to school, the twins responded “Confusing. Happy…I’m happy I learned that.”

Turning the page to a promising future.

With funding from the 20th annual Pocono Mountains Community fundraiser, the PA Elks Home Service Program plans to help 25 new families. 28/22 News is a proud sponsor of the big event, being held Wednesday night at Mount Airy Casino Resort.

28/22 News’ own Candice Kelly will emcee Wednesday night’s event. If you’re interested in attending Wednesday Night’s 5:30 p.m. event, visit pmcfevent.com