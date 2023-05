FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A different kind of Memorial Day tradition was held on Monday.

It was the 42nd Forty Fort Lions Old Fort five-mile run and three-mile walk on Monday.

Nearly 360 runners in 13 different age groups hit the road.

Daniel Danilovitz was the overall winner with a time under 27 minutes.

Lacey Danolovitz was the first woman to cross the finish line.