SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you are looking for a great community gathering, Scranton is just the place. A popular festival kicked off Sunday afternoon and is serving up some great food through the Fourth of July.

Despite the on-and-off rain, the festival is still going strong.

Sunday afternoon, the annual Jewish Food Festival hosted by the Jewish Discovery Center kicked off with more than a hundred people in attendance. With so much to try, you can not do it all in one day.

“We’re here for four days because you can’t do everything in one day, we have a 25 different items. Everything’s made fresh on-site we have our ovens, fryers, and grills. We have an amazing selection of coolers. We have so many friends and supporters have help make a seven possible,” said Rabbi Benny Rapoport, organizer of the event.

The Jewish Food Festival offers a lot more than just food, it also offers a sense of community and an opportunity to learn about a culture different from yours.

“The way for people to foster brotherhood and to create unity is by getting to know people that are not like you, and when you meet people from different backgrounds and different communities um we really become one, one um one country one nation,” Rabbi Rapoport explained.

“I like the Jewish culture, I’m interested in that. I like the Jewish culture. I’m interested in that,” said Mount Cobb resident Darlene Murphy.

Another person 28/22 News spoke with said they love coming here for the food.

“I find that it’s so very well organized. I have the falafel plate, which is absolutely delicious,” said Beth Burkhauser of Scranton.

The festival wraps up at 7:00 p.m. and will be open again on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at Nay Aug Park. Nay Aug Park also has free concerts every Sunday.