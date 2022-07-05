SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 12th Annual Jewish Food Festival has started and is now underway in Scranton.

The festival is being hosted at Nay Aug Park, on the right side of the park, in the pavilion, with vendors serving up some ethnic delicacies such as sweet noodle kugel, falafels, stuffed cabbage, corned beef and pastrami, potato knish, and much more.

The festival is hosted every year by the Jewish Discovery Center, after which the center donates the proceeds towards its many programs. Some of the folks, Eyewitness News spoke to, say they love coming every year.







“Well I like food, and I like different ethnic foods, and it’s really genuine, it’s really the Jewish food,” said Leni Piasky of South Abington Township.

“They have great food, all kosher, many different options, the food is always terrific,” added Norman Washick of Norm’s Computers.

The Jewish Food Festival will go on until 7:00, Tuesday night, and continue Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.