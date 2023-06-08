JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The hazy weather isn’t stopping the fun in Lackawanna County. The Annual Jefferson Township Fireman’s Carnival is now underway.

Wednesday kicked off the event, but turnout was down due to the air quality and haze.

Thankfully, dozens of people were out and about Thursday enjoying all the carnival has to offer.

This is one of the department’s biggest and most important fundraisers.

From games to rides, live music, and, of course, lots of food there’s something for everyone.

“This is the biggest fundraiser we have to support our annual income. This is how we pay our bills, put fuel in the trucks, fix the trucks, buy new trucks, buy new equipment. We depend on these fundraisers to be able to operate and keep our community safe,” said Assistant Fire Chief and Carnival Chairman Jason Crambo.

The Fireman’s Parade kicked off the third night of the carnival. The Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company Carnival ends on Saturday with a fireworks display.