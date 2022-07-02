HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A July charity event kicked off its second year on Saturday morning thanks to a local family giving back.

It’s the Paul and Lisa DeAngelo annual Independence Day charity event held at City View Park in Hazleton.

Live music, an exotic car show, a silent auction featuring signed sports memorabilia, food trucks, and kidzone were all part of the event.

The fundraising started with a 5k run or walk, a 10k run, and a 1-mile kids run.

“There is a lot going on in the world right now and you have to put your best foot forward and do what you can for the community. You know Paul and Lisa they are out here somewhere they do so much for everybody around the least I can do is run,” said Donald Spevak, a runner in the event.

All proceeds go toward the local autism community, youth sports, cancer research, and disabled veterans.