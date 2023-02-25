WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An annual event made its way to northeastern Pennsylvania to showcase some local, handmade talent.

The 6th Annual Cabin Fever Boredom Buster craft market was held at the Wyoming Valley Mall on Saturday.

NEPA Craftworks hosted the event as a way for local businesses and crafters to sell their products.

Vendors say they are grateful for the opportunity to have an annual, close-to-home event where they can get the word out about their products.

“If we didn’t have events like this it would be really hard to get our name out there and have people see what we’re about and what we sell. And it’s a great way, like we sell the cheese, they can come out and they can actually taste it and actually know what they want to purchase,” said Ann Hosterman, of Keystone Farms Cheese.

There was one rule at the market near Wilkes-Barre: items for sale must be handmade.