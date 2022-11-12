CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sure sign the holiday season is fast approaching. A local annual holiday marketplace is open this weekend, in honor of one of their own.

Abington Community Library is decked out for the holiday season, and not just the outside.

Take a look inside, where shoppers are ready to rush home with their treasures.

It’s all part of a holiday marketplace that started in 2009 by Dorothy Boccella who once worked at this library.

“She was dedicated to the library, she created this fundraising event at the request of my predecessor and it’s been a long-standing event,” said Sandy Longo.

After her passing in 2013, this event was named in Boccella’s memory.

Each year, it gives local vendors a chance to showcase their hand-crafted goods.

“Supporting small business, celebrating 100% hand-made wears, and most importantly remembering and honoring the lady that created this all,” Longo told Eyewitness News.

Among the vendors is a woman who helped knit a tableful of scarves, hats, and quilts.

“We of course knew Dorothy Boccella because she was the one who actually got this group up and started. She was a knitter herself, and she thought it would be fun to have a group here in the library presence where we could knit and do things for charity,” said Leah Rudolph.

Proceeds of the homemade knits from caring hands will stay at the library.

“Very proud to be here and we’re proud of the staff and the trustees of the library and everything that they’ve done to keep it a quality place,” Rudolph explained.

The marketplace also features nearly 100 raffle baskets to benefit the library.

Those who knew Boccella are proud to keep her memory alive and support the cause which was near and dear to Bocella.

The Abington Community Library is committed to being a community resource to all and encourages the lifelong learning and interests of children, teens, and adults.

If you missed Saturday’s opening of Abington Community Library’s marketplace, there’s still time to shop.

It continues tomorrow from 11 am to 4 pm.