WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual event to look forward to every year went underway on Wednesday; the Greek Food Festival in Wilkes-Barre.

The first day of the delicious three-day event was underway Wednesday. You could enjoy the flavors of the Mediterranean in Luzerne County.

The festival covered many of the classics, like gyros, baklava, and much more, all of it wonderful.

“I love supporting local businesses and our small churches here. The food is always very great too and it’s always a great cause. Everything is very homemade, very delicious. You can tell it’s fresh. The food is so good and it’s always ready on time which is a plus on a lunch break,” said Kingston resident Liz Nicholas.

The Greek Food Festival continues on Thursday and Friday. They’re encouraging people to pre-order at least two hours ahead of time.