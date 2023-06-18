HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The third annual Food Truck and Vendor Festival was held at Mountain View Vineyard Winery.

The goal is to raise money for the Angels and Dragonflies Children’s Charity.

There were nearly a dozen food trucks and 25 vendors.

They also had a petting zoo with live snakes and kids were able to get their faces painted.

“The kids, I love doing it for the kids I like giving the kids toys and seeing the smiles on their faces when they open up a bag, you know, or a present,” Sherry Scott the CEO of Angels and Dragonflies Children’s Charity.

All the money raised goes toward helping kids. from birthday programs, school supplies newborn products, and more.