SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are sitting down for Christmas dinner, a tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the holiday together. But for some, this tradition is an opportunity to give back.

Christmas morning for many is filled with the joy and excitement of seeing what Santa had left under the tree.

But for Organizer Bob Bolus Senior and his band of volunteers, it revolves around preparing his annual Christmas Day Dinner to ensure that no one spends the holiday alone.

“I started this with a handful of people and one palette of turkeys, 29 years ago,” said Bolus.

That single palette of turkeys has evolved into 100 birds to feed thousands.

Bolus looks forward to providing for his community year after year.

“I’m here every single Christmas, I won’t be anywhere else in the world. It’s not about money, it’s not about politics, it’s about who we are,” Bolus explained.

Bolus and his volunteers prepared for at least 3,000 guests Sunday. They all have a common goal in mind, to give their community the Christmas day that they deserve.

The event is not only for visitors but for the people behind the magic as well.

Many of the volunteers have been by bolus’s side since year one, turning friends into family.

“Part of me is my extended family right here, and that’s what this is. And I couldn’t think of being anywhere else in the world than right where we’re standing today,” Bolus added.

Support not only came from helping hands, but from multiple different stores and Plainville Farms. All made donations to help feed whoever showed up for a free dinner.

Something that bolus is extremely grateful for.

“That’s what makes it right. They’re giving of themselves to make people happy on Christmas Day. This is a day no one should be home alone and definitely without a meal,” said Bolus.

The food distribution had recently wrapped up. The volunteers tell Eyewitness News they’re already looking forward to next year.