WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Christmas celebration filled with music of the season took place in Luzerne County Tuesday evening.

The Wyoming Valley Concert Band, led by conductor Don Williams, along with Guest Organist Mark Laubach, put together a program of traditional songs of the holiday season.

The band played at Saint Stephens’s Episcopal Church on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.

For over 10 years the band has been putting on this Christmas concert. Tuesday night, they performed for a packed house with nearly 200 guests.

There was no admission to the concert. Church officials asked for canned food donations for the Saint Stephen’s Family Food Pantry.

Cash donations went toward the operating costs of the Wyoming Valley Concert Band.