WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An annual block party celebrated its 18th year today raising awareness about drugs and alcohol, while also honoring local heroes.

Dozens gathered at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Saturday afternoon, all with the same message. United we stand, divided we fall.

The group’s goal is to spread awareness about drugs and alcohol, while also incorporating unity.

Here at their 18th annual block party, they chose to honor local heroes.

“We kind of went by the people that contribute the most and also our officials. You know the officials, the city, the da’s office, they donate a lot and they are big contributors,” said Annette Adams, the host of united we stand divided we fall.

Among the many people who were awarded, Eyewitness News’s Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malak were honored for their work on PALive!





“The organizers here have commented that in the 18-year history of this block party, mega-event, eyewitness news has always been such a great friend to them and they appreciate all the support that we have given them because it’s allowed them to grow exponentially,” said Bohinski.

Several organizations attended the event, dancing, spreading love, and helping others. The event also offered a free back-pack drive for students.

“I think it’s really beautiful to see the community coming together on the most beautiful day and to recognize not only the families who are making the community better but also the people who are interested in spotlighting them, I think it’s really nice,” Malak told Eyewitness News.

“We get to introduce to each other, we get to meet officials and this is such a bonding. All of our different faiths come together. We had the prayer and it’s just wonderful, it’s just great,” Adams concluded.

Eyewitness News would like to congratulate Chris and Rachel for their work, and thanks to the organization for spotlighting our team.