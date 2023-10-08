SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was not just people who showed up to church in part of Scranton on Sunday. Parishioners of St. Ann’s Basilica brought their pets after mass Sunday morning for the Annual Blessing of the Animals.

A couple dozen animals, mostly dogs, received the blessing in the front parking lot from Saint Ann’s new pastor, Father Jim Paisley.

The tradition of the pet blessing dates back to biblical times in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi and his love for all creatures.

October is when animals receive the blessing during the church calendar year.