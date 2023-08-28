SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of students will soon be heading back to classrooms across the region, and one school is helping families have what they need.

The Annual Back-to-School Bash and Resource Fair was Monday at McNichols Plaza Elementary School in Scranton.

There were free haircuts, as well as backpacks filled with all the school supplies kids need to be successful in the classroom.

“This event itself is important to show our students that are Scranton raised and born or ones that are moving into the community, that the community is exactly that, a community, it comes together and provide what students need,” said Principal Mina Ardestani.

There were also several organizations there offering information on services available to parents and students in need.