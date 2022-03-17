DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The annual Anthracite Bicycle Coalition Saint Patrick’s Day ride is taking place Thursday evening.

Rain or shine all ages and skill levels are invited, and it’s free.

“We have one every St. Patrick’s Day, we have a St. Patrick’s Day ride, typically a Memorial Day ride, and then Thanksgiving event. They’re the three rides we host each year. It’s a beautiful day. Come on out go for a ride. Our goal is to get people out. We’re going to take them on a safe route. So you can come out on the path. It’s an all-ages ride,” said Gene McDonough, Anthracite Bicycle Coalition.

The ride that leaves from McGrath’s Pub & Eatery in Dalton is open to all skill levels.

“It’s a no-drop ride. Basically what that means is if you don’t want to go really fast, there will be a group that doesn’t go fast. If your more aggressive rider, there will be a group that goes fast,”

The group loves bicycles. In fact, one of their main objectives is to get bikes to those who can’t afford them.

“It’s not just helping somebody out, getting them getting the means of transportation. It’s also recycling,” said McDonough.

The Anthracite Bicycle Coalition wants to remind all motorists, now that spring is just around the bend, to make sure they share the road.

“Share the road. Please be aware. Everybodys got their cellphones out today. That’s my biggest fear. It’s the people on their cellphones that ten seconds that they look down. I’m alongside the road. God-forbid a child or their father or mother is alongside the road. You’re going to take somebody out St. Patrick’s Day ride, a number of us it’s very popular. It’s the first ride of the year for a lot of people,” said McDonough.

The ride leaves between 5:30 and 6:00 p.m from the pub in Dalton.