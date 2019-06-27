Animatronic dinosaur spotted near Philadelphia

Hump Day drivers navigated a commute of pre-historic proportions near Philadelphia.

This dinosaur hitched a ride to its new home at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia Wednesday morning. The 40-foot-long animatronic spinosaurus was strapped to a flat-bed truck, winding its way from a South Jersey storage facility, across the Ben Franklin Bridge to the academy.

It was followed by an entourage of police and media vehicles. The dino will be part of the academy’s Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit, which opens Sunday.