SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is teaching kids different ways of self-expression through the lives of animals in a team-up effort with the Abington Community Library and the Wright Center.

The Happy Healthy Hopeful Heroes Program is a one-day program where children can learn how humans expressing emotions aren’t as different from animals and how they express emotions.

The program takes the kids through certain story sessions about the animals at the sanctuary and how those animals overcame fears and tried something new.

The kids then got to meet those animals, specifically some of the goats, and learn from them hands-on.

“So we are talking about our own health and the health of the animals and how stories link us all together and help us to help each other and stay healthy as well,” said Founder of the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Indra Lahiri.

“You can learn friendship and like animals, they are very accepting and they are very loving to everyone, and animals just welcome you they can have no idea who you are but they really welcome you,” said Iris Olsen of Hatfield, Montgomery County.

This is the second year the sanctuary offered this program and they’re hopeful they will continue this program for years to come.