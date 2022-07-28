STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pet owners are struggling to schedule their animals to see a vet as offices and animal hospitals are overloaded with clients.

Barton Heights Hospital in Stroudsburg tells Eyewitness News they’re understaffed and have been since covid.

During the pandemic, they say many vets and vet techs left the industry, meanwhile many people during quarantine adopted or rescued a pet.





This pet overload has appointments booked out for weeks in NEPA. Barton Heights is a 24/7 hospital and also takes appointments – they say they are taking new clients but don’t have openings until mid-august.

